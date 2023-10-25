25.10.2023 13:23:09

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Reports Fall In Q3 Income, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $339.29 million, or $3.09 per share. This compares with $377.40 million, or $3.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.0% to $1.52 billion from $1.60 billion last year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $339.29 Mln. vs. $377.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.09 vs. $3.36 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.92 -Revenue (Q3): $1.52 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year.

