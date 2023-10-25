|
25.10.2023 13:23:09
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Reports Fall In Q3 Income, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $339.29 million, or $3.09 per share. This compares with $377.40 million, or $3.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.0% to $1.52 billion from $1.60 billion last year.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $339.29 Mln. vs. $377.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.09 vs. $3.36 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.92 -Revenue (Q3): $1.52 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.10.23
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Mittwochmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.23
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Old Dominion Freight Line-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Old Dominion Freight Line-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.23
|Ausblick: Old Dominion Freight Line veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.10.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Old Dominion Freight Line-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line verdient (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.23
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.23
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.23
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Montagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)