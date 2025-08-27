OppFi Expands Share Repurchase Program To $40 Mln

(RTTNews) - OppFi Inc. (OPFI), a tech-enabled digital finance platform serving everyday Americans, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $20 million increase to the company's share repurchase program, raising the total authorization to $40 million.

To date, OppFi has repurchased roughly 1.4 million shares of Class A common stock for $7.6 million, including about 390,000 shares in the third quarter of 2025. Following this expansion, the company now has approximately $32.4 million in remaining repurchase capacity.

CEO and Executive Chairman Todd Schwartz stated that OppFi's stock is trading well below its intrinsic value, and the program's expansion underscores confidence in the company's long-term growth potential and commitment to shareholder returns.

Repurchases may occur through open market transactions, private negotiations, or other methods, subject to market conditions and legal requirements. The program remains flexible, with no obligation to buy back a specific amount and the option to extend, modify, or suspend activity as needed.

Tuesday, OPFI closed at $10.73, up 7.62%, and is trading at $10.74, up 0.09%, on the NYSE.