Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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18.03.2026 08:02:00
Oracle's Backlog: Potential Windfall or Ticking Time Bomb?
When Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) reported its results last week, shareholders rejoiced, driving shares up more than 11% in after-hours trading and closing 9% higher the day after the company's financial report. And there was plenty to like. Revenue and profits came in ahead of Wall Street's expectations, Oracle reported spectacular growth in its backlog, and raised its outlook for next year.Yet as impressive as the company's results were, the devil's in the details, and one of Oracle's most remarkable metrics may not be all it appears at first glance. A closer look at the company's regulatory filing sheds light on an issue every shareholder should know.Let's take a look at the company's results, the matter in question, and a potential red flag for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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