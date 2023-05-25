Orby Elevate Selects EUTELSAT 117 West A For DTH TV Distribution Across the US

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) announces that Orby Elevate has selected the EUTELSAT 117 West A satellite for the distribution of its first major mainstream English language Direct-to-Home (DTH) TV services in the United States.

Orby Elevate offers a mix of secular and religious video services to US-based customers. Located at 116.8° West, EUTELSAT 117 West A features state-of-the-art technology providing hemi coverage in both C and Ku bands, as well as high-power regional coverage in Ku-band over North and South America. This will enable Orby Elevate to leverage EUTELSAT 117 West A’s exceptional throughput over the US territory to launch its first major mainstream English language DTH bouquet in what is a very significant market in terms of audience size and consumer appetite.

Ricardo Dias, Orby Elevate Interim CEO, said: "It is a great opportunity to leverage the already existing infrastructure developed by the original iteration of Orby and the great coverage of the powerful EUTELSAT 117 West A satellite into a platform that allows family-friendly content to reach homes nationwide and at a reasonable cost."

G. Jim Carroccia, Eutelsat North America Media Sales Director, commented: "We are delighted that Orby Elevate has selected EUTELSAT 117 West A for its first major mainstream English language DTH bouquet to launch in the U.S. market. This ground-breaking deal showcases the important role that satellite continues to play in TV distribution. We look forward to supporting Orby Elevate as their innovative business and offerings continue to grow.”

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Committed to promoting all facets of sustainable development across its business activities, Eutelsat leverages its in-orbit resources to help bridge the digital divide while maintaining a safe and uncluttered space environment. As an attractive and socially responsible employer, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

