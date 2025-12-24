Organogenesis a Aktie

Organogenesis a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PA31 / ISIN: US68621F1021

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.12.2025 08:21:03

Organogenesis Initiates BLA Submission For ReNu In Knee Arthritis

(RTTNews) - Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) ,a regenerative medicine company announced that it has initiated the submission of a Biologics License Application or BLA to the US Food and Drug Administration or FDA for its lead amniotic suspension allograft, ReNu, for the management of symptomatic knee arthritis.

The Organogenesis BLA submission, including the final modules, is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026.

The initiation of the BLA was driven by ReNu's three large randomised controlled trials, which enrolled more than 1,300 patients and FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy or RMAT designation for Knee osteoarthritis received in 2021. Before BLA, ReNu was previously marketed under Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act and was commercially available for approximately six years.

Patrick Bilbo, Chief Operating Officer of Organogenesis, said that if approved, ReNu would be the first non-surgical biologic therapy to address knee osteoarthritis pain for all patients, especially for those classified as most severe.

Knee osteoarthritis is a common degenerative joint disease impacting an estimated 31.1 million Americans today, with cases expected to rise to 34.4 million by 2027. When all other treatments have been exhausted, a total knee replacement is the only end-stage management option.

ReNu is a cryopreserved, amniotic suspension allograft developed for the management of symptomatic knee osteoarthritis. ReNu consists of amniotic fluid cells and micronized amniotic membrane and contains cellular, growth factor, and extracellular matrix components.

For the most recent third quarter of 2025, Organogenesis reported an increased net income of $21.6 million compared to $12.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Also, Net product revenue for the third quarter increased to $150.5 million from $115.2 million in the prior year.

Over the past year, ORGO have traded in the range of $2.61 and $7.08.

On Tuesday, ORGO closed trading 0.70 % higher at $5.75.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Organogenesis Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Organogenesis Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Organogenesis Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A- 4,78 -0,42% Organogenesis Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 51
20.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.12.25 KW 51: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.12.25 KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester
Am Dienstag ging es am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt moderat aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen