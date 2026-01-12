Oruka Therapeutics Aktie

Oruka Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DPH3 / ISIN: US6876041087

12.01.2026 13:58:00

Oruka Therapeutics Reports Positive Phase 1 Data For ORKA-002

(RTTNews) - Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (ORKA) on Monday announced positive interim data from its Phase 1 trial of ORKA-002.

The study, conducted in healthy volunteers, evaluated the safety and pharmacokinetics of the drug. Interim results showed a half-life of 75-80 days, supporting the potential for twice-per-year dosing in psoriasis and quarterly dosing in hidradenitis suppurativa. ORKA-002 was well tolerated at all dose levels, with no severe or serious treatment-emergent adverse events reported.

Phase 2 studies for ORKA-002 are expected to begin in the first half of 2026 in psoriasis and the second half of 2026 in hidradenitis suppurativa.

Meanwhile, a Phase 2b study of ORKA-001 dubbed EVERLAST-B is underway with data expected in 2027.

On Friday, Oruka shares closed at $27.86, up 5.53%.

