Otsuka Holdings Aktie

Otsuka Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C9KC / ISIN: JP3188220002

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
25.11.2025 12:00:26

Otsuka Pharma Submits NDA For Centanafadine In ADHD

(RTTNews) - Japan-based Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (4578.T, OTSKF), has submitted a New Drug Application to the FDA for Centanafadine, its drug candidate for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in children, adolescents, and adults.

Centanafadine, designed as a once daily extended-release capsule, is a norepinephrine, dopamine, and serotonin reuptake inhibitor to treat ADHD.

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a chronic neurodevelopmental disorder characterised primarily by impairments in attention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity, with an estimated 15.5 million adults in the U.S. currently diagnosed with ADHD. As per the CDC report, about 7 million U.S. children aged 3-17 years, approximately 11.4 % have been diagnosed with ADHD.

According to a report by Grand View Research, the global attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market size was estimated at $14.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $18.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2030.

Otsuka submitted the New Drug Application based on results from a phase 3 clinical program that consisted of four different pivotal phase 3 trials that evaluated the efficacy and safety of Centanafadine across children, adolescents, and adults.

The FDA has a 60-day window after NDA submission to decide if it will accept the application for review.

OTSKF has traded in a range of $44.40 to $57.99 over the past year on the OTC market. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $57.75. On the Tokyo market, the shares were trading 1.09% higher at 8660 yen.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Otsuka Holdings Co Ltdmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Otsuka Holdings Co Ltdmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd 47,60 0,85% Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

24.11.25 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.11.25 KW 47: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX etwas tiefer -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Dienstag leicht nach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert seitwärts. In Fernost waren am Dienstag Gewinne zu erkennen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen