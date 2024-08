Palantir Shares Soared Today. Is It Time to Buy the Red-Hot Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock?

Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) surged in Tuesday's trading following a strong quarterly report. The software specialist ended the day up 10.4%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Palantir published its second-quarter results after the market closed yesterday, and they came in better than anticipated. The company recorded adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 on revenue of $678 million, topping the average Wall Street earnings target by $0.01 per share and the average sales target by roughly $25.7 million. Overall revenue was up 27% year over year in the period, and adjusted EPS was up 80%. The company also raised its full-year targets for sales and operating income. Investors responded to the strong beat-and-raise quarter today by buying up the stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool