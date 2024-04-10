Pathward Financial, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Earnings and Host Conference Call on April 24, 2024

Pathward Financial, Inc. ("Pathward Financial”, the "Company”) (Nasdaq: CASH) today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, after market close. Pathward Financial will also host a conference call and earnings webcast with a corresponding presentation at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss these results.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed from Pathward Financial’s Investor Relations website at www.pathwardfinancial.com. Telephone participants may access the conference call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time and referencing access code 082173.

The webcast replay will be archived at www.pathwardfinancial.com for one year.

This press release and other important information about the Company are available at www.pathwardfinancial.com.

About Pathward Financial, Inc.

Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) is a U.S.-based financial holding company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion. Through our subsidiary, Pathward®, N.A., we strive to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. These strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at www.pathwardfinancial.com.

