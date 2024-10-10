|
10.10.2024 14:23:41
PAVmed Subsidiary Veris Health Granted $1.8 Mln NIH Funding To Enhance Cancer Care
(RTTNews) - Medical technology company PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) and its majority-owned digital health subsidiary Veris Health Inc., announced that Veris has been awarded a $1.8 million grant from the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD), an institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
The two-year grant will fund research to optimize and validate the Veris Cancer Care Platform for the needs of medically underserved cancer patients, in partnership with an academic cancer center.
The research project, "Bridging the Gap: Enhancing Cancer Care for Underserved Populations with the Veris Health Cancer Care Platform," will focus on patients facing language barriers, limited access to technology, and socioeconomic disparities.
