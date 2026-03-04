:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
04.03.2026 16:24:00
PDAC: Canada will be G20’s quickest on mining permits, Natural Resources Minister vows
Canada will lead Group of 20 nations with the fastest permits as the government’s Major Projects Office (MPO) advances projects to production within two years, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson said in an interview.The government is pushing five projects valued in the billions of dollars, from copper in British Columbia to tungsten in New Brunswick, as part of the special office announced last year to co-ordinate provincial and federal permits.“From the time the project is referred to the MPO, you’ll get a conditions document within two years,” Hodgson told The Northern Miner on Tuesday as the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada convention in Toronto wound down. “That’ll be the best in the G20.”Canada is accelerating permit times by limiting provincial and federal duplication as countries in the West attempt to reduce their dependence on China’s mining and metals processing. After the largest amount of spending for mining in a federal budget in decades – issued last November — and further details released this week on financing other projects, Hodgson said there’s ample proof the government is doing more than saying the right things.“Like 26 deals in October and 30 deals today, like [projects valued at] $18 billion, at what point is that not walking the talk?” he said. “We just saved Thompson [nickel mine] with a new Canadian owner who’s dedicated to expanding the mine instead of shutting it. I mean, at what point?”On trackWhen Vale’s (NYSE: VALE) base metals unit agreed last month to bring in partners to keep the Thompson nickel mine complex in Manitoba operating, the deal included funding from the Canada Growth Fund, a federal investment fund created to attract private capital into strategic sectors such as critical minerals.In the MPO, Foran Mining’s (TSX: FOM; US-OTC: FMCXF) McIlvenna Bay copper mine project in Saskatchewan is due to start producing next year while Canada Nickel (TSXV: CNC: US-OTC: CNIKF) in Ontario may take two years to build after a construction decision expected this year.The office is also advancing Northcliff Resources’ (TSX: NCF; US-OTC: NCFFF) tungsten proposal in New Brunswick, Nouveau Monde Graphite’s (NYSE: NMG; TSX.V: NOU) project in Quebec; and the Red Chris copper and gold mine expansion, owned 70-30% by Newmont (NYSE: NEM; TSX: NGT) and Imperial Metals (TSX: III), in B.C.“We are clearly focused on having a best in class, predictable permitting process,” Hodgson said. “We de-pancaked our regulatory provincial, territorial, federal relationship, where we’ve got one project, one review.”The minister officially launched a $1.5-billion First and Last Mile infrastructure fund on Tuesday that had been outlined in November’s federal budget. Hodgson listed five projects marked for $115 million of the fund to get metals from mines to markets. They were part of $165.2 million across 22 projects, and in addition to 30 projects granted small-scale funding on Monday at the convention.Sovereign fundThe timing for the formal launch of a $2-billion sovereign fund – which was also mentioned in the budget — depends on legislation that is being blocked by the Conservative opposition in Parliament, Hodgson said. One of the fund’s platforms, to include government equity ownership in projects, will require an investment policy.“We’ll have a series of frameworks and the at the end of the day, there’s going to be some flexibility around it,” he said. “And what we’re going to be focused on is, how do we address key constraints in our critical mineral supply chains? We’re going to help do that by catalyzing projects, probably in partnership with our allies.”Hodgson said processing is important for Canada, noting that Quebec and Glencore (LSE: GLEN) are close to finalizing an agreement to keep the Horne smelter running. Glencore has said environmental rules make it uneconomical.“My understanding is the there are still some open points between the Quebec government and Glencore,” the minister said. “I believe they’re very close to sorting those out. I think there’s some legislation okay that needs to pass in Quebec. And look, keeping our refining and smelting capacity on stream in Canada as a priority for this government.”Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!