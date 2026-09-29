Pearson PLCShs Aktie

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WKN: 929450 / ISIN: US7050151056

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29.09.2026 15:13:47

Pearson To Acquire AI Platform Workera For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Pearson plc (PSO, PSON.L), a British learning and skill enterprise company, on Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire Workera, an AI intelligence platform focused on enterprise assessment and skills verification.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regular closing conditions. Palo Alto, California-based Workera, with around 60 employees, serves enterprise and government customers, including ServiceNow, Accenture, and the United States Space Force.

Upon completion, Workera will become part of Pearson's Enterprise Learning & Skills business, while its co-founder and CEO Kian Katanforoosh will join Pearson's leadership team.

Vishaal Gupta, President, Enterprise Learning & Skills at Pearson, said, "In the era of AI, an organization's ability to assess and develop skills will be key.... Combining Workera's talented workforce and technology, with Pearson's expertise in learning and assessment, strengthens our ability to help enterprises close skills gaps faster and build more agile and capable workforces." On the London Stock Exchange, Pearson shares were trading at 1,205.0 pence, up 2.50 pence or 0.21 percent.

On the NYSE, the shares closed Monday's trading at $15.94, down 1.18 percent.

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