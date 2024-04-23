Pepsico Inc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.04 billion, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $1.93 billion, or $1.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.22 billion or $1.61 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $18.25 billion from $17.85 billion last year.

Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.15