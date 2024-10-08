|
08.10.2024 12:08:48
Pepsico Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $2.930 billion, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $3.092 billion, or $2.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.189 billion or $2.31 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $23.319 billion from $23.453 billion last year.
Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $2.930 Bln. vs. $3.092 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.13 vs. $2.24 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $23.319 Bln vs. $23.453 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PepsiCo Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
08.10.24
|PepsiCo-Aktie steigt dennoch: Rückrufe belasten PepsiCo - Umsatzwachstum langsamer als erwartet (dpa-AFX)
|
03.10.24
|S&P 500-Wert PepsiCo-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein PepsiCo-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
26.09.24
|S&P 500-Titel PepsiCo-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in PepsiCo von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
19.09.24
|S&P 500-Wert PepsiCo-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein PepsiCo-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
12.09.24
|S&P 500-Papier PepsiCo-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in PepsiCo von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
05.09.24
|S&P 500-Wert PepsiCo-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in PepsiCo von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
03.09.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich tief im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
03.09.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich schwächer (finanzen.at)