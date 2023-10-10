|
10.10.2023 12:12:06
Pepsico Inc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $3.09 billion, or $2.24 per share. This compares with $2.70 billion, or $1.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.11 billion or $2.25 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $23.45 billion from $21.97 billion last year.
Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $3.09 Bln. vs. $2.70 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.24 vs. $1.95 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.15 -Revenue (Q3): $23.45 Bln vs. $21.97 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.54
