Perrigo Company Aktie
WKN DE: A1XAEY / ISIN: IE00BGH1M568
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04.11.2026 13:09:01
Perrigo Company Slips To Loss In Q3
(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) announced financial results from continuing operations for the third quarter, reporting net sales of $989 million, down from $1,043 million in the prior year.
Loss from continuing operations stood at $14.3 million, or $0.10 per share, compared with earnings of $12.7 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.
On an adjusted basis, earnings dropped to $0.60 per share from $0.80 per share in 2025.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company sees adjusted earnings of $2.25 to $2.45 per share.
The full-year outlook reflects the divestiture, more measured retailer inventory positioning ahead of the cough and cold season, and continued softness in Europe.
In pre-market hours, PRGO was trading at $15.84, up 1.02 percent on the NYSE.
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