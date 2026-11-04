Perrigo Company Aktie

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WKN DE: A1XAEY / ISIN: IE00BGH1M568

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04.11.2026 13:09:01

Perrigo Company Slips To Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) announced financial results from continuing operations for the third quarter, reporting net sales of $989 million, down from $1,043 million in the prior year.

Loss from continuing operations stood at $14.3 million, or $0.10 per share, compared with earnings of $12.7 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings dropped to $0.60 per share from $0.80 per share in 2025.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company sees adjusted earnings of $2.25 to $2.45 per share.

The full-year outlook reflects the divestiture, more measured retailer inventory positioning ahead of the cough and cold season, and continued softness in Europe.

In pre-market hours, PRGO was trading at $15.84, up 1.02 percent on the NYSE.

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Perrigo Company PLC 14,00 3,86% Perrigo Company PLC

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