|
27.03.2024 09:45:09
Pet-friendly Arlo smart camera for peace of mind
|
Arlo Essential Indoor Camera (2nd Generation) offers 2K video, 130-degree field-of-view, night vision and two-way audioHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2024 - Leaving your pet at home can be worrying, especially if you're gone for travelling. Pet owners often wonder what type of camera is best to keep an eye on their furry friend. An indoor camera can show you firsthand that your pet is safe and happy while you're gone. With Arlo, you and your pet can enjoy peace of mind at home for good.
1. You don't need an advanced indoor pet camera
Most pet-owners don't need an advanced indoor pet camera. Arlo Essential Indoor Camera (2nd Generation) offers 2K video, a 130-degree field-of-view, motion detection & alert, and noise-cancelling audio for two-way audio.
2. Monitor your pet virtually 24/7
You can connect with your pet virtually by speaking to them through a microphone and speaker. Your pet can hear your voice throughout the day, and you can even train them remotely. While your dog may not always "sit" or "stay" still while alone at home, you can try to keep them off the couch from your phone.
While you're away keep an eye on family members and pets, and when you're home, your privacy is guaranteed with the Automated Privacy Shield. Easily close the shield with a tap via the Arlo Secure app.
4. Control footage on the cloud
The AI-driven Arlo Secure subscription plan offers cloud recording with much better resolution than standard pet-cameras. You can also view live videos through the Arlo app anytime, anywhere and receive customized notifications triggered by motion or sound detection.
Hashtag: #arlo
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Arlo Technologies, Inc.
Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure, and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, software and services, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and 4Genabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, a floodlight, the Arlo App and, Arlo Secure, an AI-based subscription service designed to maximise security through personalised notifications and emergency services for quicker help during a crisis.
News Source: Media OutReach
27/03/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Arlo Technologies Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
09:45
|Pet-friendly Arlo smart camera for peace of mind (EQS Group)
|
07.03.24
|Arlo Surpasses 3 Million Paid Subscription Accounts (EQS Group)
|
28.02.24
|Ausblick: Arlo Technologies gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
21.02.24
|Arlo Unveils New Essential Cameras and Doorbell to Provide Affordable Smart Home Security That Protects Your Everything (EQS Group)
|
14.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Arlo Technologies veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
31.01.24
|Keep Your Home Safe this Chinese New Year with Arlo (EQS Group)
|
08.11.23
|Ausblick: Arlo Technologies stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Arlo Technologies präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Arlo Technologies Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Arlo Technologies Inc Registered Shs
|11,69
|0,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkürzte Karwoche: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- ATX beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX knackt zeitweise 18.500-Punkte-Marke und schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex blieb auf Rekordkurs. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich am Mittwoch positiv. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneins.