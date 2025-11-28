Petra Diamonds Aktie
WKN: 908093 / ISIN: BMG702781094
|
28.11.2025 15:47:22
Petra Diamonds installs joint CEOs in board overhaul
Africa-focused Petra Diamonds (LON: PDL) has made its interim leadership permanent and added new board talent as the miner navigates a troubled diamond market.The company confirmed Vivek Gadodia and Juan Kemp as joint CEOs after they shared the interim role since February, with Gadodia leading corporate strategy and Kemp overseeing operations. Shareholders also approved the appointment of Kushal Kumar as a non-executive director. Kumar brings more than 30 years of experience in global financial markets, with past roles at Lehman Brothers in London, JP Morgan, Bank of America in Hong Kong and American Express Bank in India. Non-executive chair José Manuel Vargas said Kumar’s background strengthens the board as Petra pushes for stability and growth.“I would like to welcome Kushal to the Board of Petra; we believe his experience and skill set will complement those of our existing Directors as we look to take the company forward,” Vargas said.Market painsDiamond miners have faced weak demand, economic uncertainty and growing competition from lab-grown stones, forcing companies to slash costs, pause production and rethink their structure. Petra has struggled to generate sustained cash flow even after asset-streaming efforts. Gadodia and Kemp noted they had spent the past nine months building a more resilient business while working through the company’s refinancing. Petra Diamonds launches $25M lifeline amid market slump“We look forward to steering the company on a permanent basis as we continue our focus on the execution of our extension projects as we look to unlock value for our stakeholders in the short to medium term,” they said.Petra’s shares rose 3% to 18.6p each in late Friday trading in London. The stock is down 38% year-to-date and 41% over the past 12 months, valuing the company at £57 million ($75m).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Petra Diamonds Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Petra Diamonds Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen etwas höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden "Black Friday"-Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag etwas fester. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit leichten Gewinnen. Auch die US-Börsen legten zu. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.