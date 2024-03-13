|
13.03.2024 08:00:26
Petrofac Limited: Block Listing of Shares
|
Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
13 March 2024
Petrofac Limited (the “Company”)
Block Listing of Shares
Petrofac Limited announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the block listing and admission of 3,324,237 ordinary shares of US$0.02 each in the capital of the Company ("New Shares") to be admitted to the Official List and to be traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange ("Admission").
The New Shares will be issued in connection with distributions to participants of The Petrofac Performance Share Plan 2014 and The Petrofac Deferred Bonus Plan 2021 and allotted to the Company's Employment Benefit Trust. The New Shares when issued will rank, from Admission, pari passu in all respects with the existing shares and will have the right to receive all dividends and distributions declared in respect of issued share capital of the Company after Admission.
The total issued share capital of the Company following Admission will be 525,373,758 Shares and the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 525,373,758 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.
Admission is expected to become effective on 14 March 2024.
For further information contact:
Petrofac Limited
+44 (0) 20 7811 4900
James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations
Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications
Tulchan Communications Group
+44 (0) 20 7353 4200
petrofac@tulchangroup.com
Martin Robinson
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0H2K534
|Category Code:
|ALS
|TIDM:
|PFC
|LEI Code:
|2138004624W8CKCSJ177
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|309250
|EQS News ID:
|1857149
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
