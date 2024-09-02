02.09.2024 11:56:45

Petrofac Limited: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
02-Sep-2024 / 10:56 GMT/BST

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

 

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 2 September 2024

 

Name of applicant:

Petrofac Limited

Name of scheme:

The Petrofac Deferred Bonus Plan 2021

Period of return:

From:

1 March 2024

To:

31 August 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

Nil

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

2,188,425 Ordinary Shares of US$0.02 each – issued 14 March 2024

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

1,270,442 Ordinary Shares of US$0.02 each

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

917,983 Ordinary Shares of US$0.02 each

 

Name of applicant:

Petrofac Limited

Name of scheme:

The Petrofac Performance Share Plan 2014

Period of return:

From:

1 March 2024

To:

31 August 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

Nil

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

1,135,812 Ordinary Shares of US$0.02 each – issued 14 March 2024

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

374,366 Ordinary Shares of US$0.02 each

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

761,446 Ordinary Shares of US$0.02 each

 

 

Name of contact:

Scott Brooker

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0H2K534
Category Code: BLR
TIDM: PFC
LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 344262
EQS News ID: 1979737

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1979737&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

