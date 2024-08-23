|
23.08.2024 08:00:08
Petrofac Limited: PETROFAC EXTENDS FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT
Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
23 August 2024
PETROFAC EXTENDS FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT
The forbearance agreement is entered into by an ad hoc group of noteholders representing approximately 47% of the outstanding senior secured notes and certain other acceding noteholders. It provides assurance that these noteholders will not take any action in respect of the non-payment of the coupon until at least 20 September 2024, allowing additional time for the Group’s financial restructuring to be progressed.
For further information contact:
Petrofac:
James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations
Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications and Culture
Teneo (for Petrofac):
+44 (0) 207 353 4200
NOTES TO EDITORS
Petrofac
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world’s leading energy companies.
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world’s evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.
Petrofac’s core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,500 employees based across 31 offices globally.
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0H2K534
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|PFC
|LEI Code:
|2138004624W8CKCSJ177
|Sequence No.:
|342336
|EQS News ID:
|1973533
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
