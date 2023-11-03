PGT Innovations Announces New Glass Company, Customer Base, and Facility in Virginia

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window, door, and garage door industry, is proud to announce the establishment of Triple Diamond GlassTM, a PGT Innovations company, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s strategic growth. Triple Diamond Glass will offer innovative solutions to window and door manufacturers in the areas of energy efficiency, security, and sound abatement applications. The initial products to be produced include Tri-UltraTM thin triple insulated glass units (IGUs) and Diamond GlassTM laminated glass units. The operations for Triple Diamond Glass will be housed in a state-of-the-art facility strategically located in Prince George, Virginia, just south of Richmond.

From left to right: First row – Stephanie Cz, Corporate Marketing Manager for PGT Innovations; Kim Taylor, Virginia House of Delegates; Floyd Brown Jr., Prince George Board of Supervisors; Donald Hunter, Prince George Board of Supervisors; Carrie Coyner, Virginia House of Delegates; Joe Benevento, Deputy Secretary of Commerce and Trade for Virginia; Glenn Youngkin, Governor of Virginia; Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations; Rachel Evans, Senior Vice President Human Resources for PGT Innovations; Keith Boswell, President and CEO of Virginia’s Gateway Region Economic Development Organization. Second row - David McCutcheon, Senior Vice President of Business Integration for PGT Innovations; Bob Keller, Senior Vice President of Product Innovation and Technology for PGT Innovations; and Bruce Wesner, Senior Director of Automation and Reliability for PGT Innovations (Photo: Business Wire)

"The creation of Triple Diamond Glass represents a major step forward in our company’s journey,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. "This addition to our PGT Innovations family, along with its new customer segment and manufacturing facility, perfectly supports our mission to provide solutions that enhance people’s lives. We are excited to bring these cutting-edge products and manufacturing capabilities to other manufacturers, homeowners, and the window and door industry, while also establishing a new business and approximately 650 careers in the state of Virginia."

"Today’s announcement is a gamechanger that will put more than 650 Virginians back to work, return the shuttered Rolls-Royce facility to productive use, and expand PGT Innovations’ footprint and brand into Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. "Manufacturing is on the rebound, and the Commonwealth is leading the way. We look forward to supporting the future success of PGT Innovations in Prince George County.”

Triple Diamond Glass will initially focus on producing Tri-Ultra thin triple IGUs, which are in compliance with new energy efficiency values required to receive tax benefits under the Inflation Reduction Act and Energy Star® Version 7 guidelines, as well as Diamond Glass, which offers passive protection for home security, noise reduction, and easier operation. These products are tailored for homeowners in North and North Central climate zones.

Triple Diamond Glass will be the first and only manufacturer in the U.S. to offer easy, off-the-shelf, drop-in solutions with ultra-thin glass packages that fit current double-pane frame depths. The company’s products will be available for window and door manufacturers to incorporate into their own existing products by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

The 291,000-square-foot Triple Diamond Glass facility, located at 8800 Wells Station Road in Prince George, Virginia, was selected for its strategic placement close to the I-95 corridor and proximity to window and door manufacturers operating in northern climate zones. The region also boasts a highly skilled labor pool and an established manufacturing workforce, which will support the production and delivery of these high-quality products. Furthermore, the facility is equipped with cutting-edge technology, enhancing operational efficiency, and quality.

"We are excited about the possibilities this new facility offers,” said Bob Keller, Senior Vice President of Product Technology and Innovation for PGT Innovations. "The state-of-the-art equipment that will be used in the plant will ensure that we maintain the highest quality standards and the ability to continue to serve our customers as our operations grow. We are incredibly grateful for the support we received from both The Silverman Group and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, which allowed us to quickly secure and retrofit this facility for our operations. The assistance provided by these groups and incentives offered from the state of Virginia made this location an even more attractive option for our strategic expansion."

Triple Diamond Glass and its innovative products represent a pivotal moment in the history of PGT Innovations, affirming the company's commitment to enhancing living spaces and creating a brighter and more secure future for homeowners and manufacturers alike.

For more information about Triple Diamond Glass and its product offerings, visit PGTInnovations.com/tdg.

About Triple Diamond GlassTM

Triple Diamond GlassTM, a PGT Innovations company, is the only glass manufacturer in the U.S. to use fusion drawn ATGTM technology from Corning® to develop and offer innovative solutions to window and door manufacturers in the areas of energy efficiency, security, and sound abatement applications. Triple Diamond Glass is also the first and only manufacturer in the U.S. to offer easy, off-the-shelf, drop-in solutions with ultrathin glass packages that fit current double pane frame depths. For more information, visit https://pgtinnovations.com/tdg.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations is a national brand and innovation leader in the fenestration and garage door industries. The company’s portfolio includes highly engineered and technically advanced products that can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. Through its brands, PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations family includes Triple Diamond GlassTM, a wholly owned subsidiary, and brands CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, Eco Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions, and Martin Door. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

