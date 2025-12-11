Philip Morris Aktie
WKN DE: A0NDBJ / ISIN: US7181721090
|
11.12.2025 22:35:00
Philip Morris International: Why 2026 Could Be the Tipping Point for Its Smoke-Free Dominance
Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) has been a strong performer this year. The stock has fallen 20% from its high, yet shares are still up by more than 24% since January, outpacing the broader stock market.The tobacco stock has emerged as a clear winner in the new-look nicotine and tobacco space, where traditional cigarettes and chewing tobacco are losing ground to smoke-free alternatives, such as electronic vapes, heat-not-burn devices, and oral nicotine salt pouches.Philip Morris was an early mover in the heat-not-burn market with Iqos. Then, it acquired Swedish Match a couple of years ago, giving it ownership of Zyn, the most popular oral nicotine brand. Smoke-free products now account for 41% of the company's revenue. Meanwhile, Philip Morris continues to sell Marlboro cigarettes in almost every country except the United States.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
