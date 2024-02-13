|
13.02.2024 07:00:33
Philippe Wirth to become new CFO of the Mikron Group
Mikron Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:
Biel, February 13, 2024, 7.00 a.m. – The Board of Directors of the Mikron Group has appointed Philippe Wirth as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Wirth has many years of wide ranging experience in finance, business processes, and IT at international industrial companies.
Philippe Wirth worked at Mettler Toledo for some time, and most recently as CFO of Gurit. He is Swiss and holds a degree in economics (lic. oec. publ.) from the University of Zurich.
With his in-depth knowledge of finance and his experience in industry, Philippe Wirth has excellent qualifications for the CFO role at the Mikron Group. He will take up his new position on April 1, 2024.
“We are delighted to welcome Philippe Wirth as CFO of Mikron. His expertise in finance for industrial companies and his experience in business processes and enterprise resource planning (ERP) will be an asset to Mikron,” says Marc Desrayaud, CEO of the Mikron Group.
Philippe Wirth will take over the role of CFO of the Mikron Group from Javier Perez Freije, who will leave Mikron in April 2024. The Board of Directors and Group Management of the Mikron Group would like to thank Javier Perez Freije for his great commitment to the Mikron Group over the past six years, and wish him all the best for the future.
