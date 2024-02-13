13.02.2024 07:00:33

Philippe Wirth to become new CFO of the Mikron Group

Biel, February 13, 2024, 7.00 a.m. –  The Board of Directors of the Mikron Group has appointed Philippe Wirth as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Wirth has many years of wide ranging experience in finance, business processes, and IT at international industrial companies.

Philippe Wirth worked at Mettler Toledo for some time, and most recently as CFO of Gurit. He is Swiss and holds a degree in economics (lic. oec. publ.) from the University of Zurich. 

With his in-depth knowledge of finance and his experience in industry, Philippe Wirth has excellent qualifications for the CFO role at the Mikron Group. He will take up his new position on April 1, 2024.

“We are delighted to welcome Philippe Wirth as CFO of Mikron. His expertise in finance for industrial companies and his experience in business processes and enterprise resource planning (ERP) will be an asset to Mikron,” says Marc Desrayaud, CEO of the Mikron Group.

Philippe Wirth will take over the role of CFO of the Mikron Group from Javier Perez Freije, who will leave Mikron in April 2024. The Board of Directors and Group Management of the Mikron Group would like to thank Javier Perez Freije for his great commitment to the Mikron Group over the past six years, and wish him all the best for the future.

 

Brief profile of the Mikron Group
The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets highly precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, automotive, and general engineering industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in the USA, Germany, Singapore, China and Lithuania. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,500. 

 

Download ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:

www.mikron.com/news

Contact
Mikron Switzerland AG, Dr. Javier Perez Freije, CFO Mikron Group
Phone +41 91 610 62 09, ir.mma@mikron.com


Investor Relations Calendar
March 8, 2024, 07.00 a.m. –  Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR: Publication of the 2023 Annual Report
March 8, 2024, 10.30 a.m. –  Media and analysts conference
April 23, 2024, 04.00 p.m. –  Annual General Meeting 2024
July 19, 2024, 07.00 a.m. –  Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR, semiannual results 2024

 

Except for the historical information contained herein, the statements in this ad hoc announcement are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Mikron® is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Biel (Switzerland).
 

Mikron Holding AG | Mühlebrücke 2 | 2502 Biel | Schweiz | T+41 32 321 72 00 | F +41 32 321 72 01 | www.mikron.com

