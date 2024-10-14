|
14.10.2024 23:10:46
Phillips 66 To Sell Its 49% Stake In Coop Mineraloel To Swiss Joint Venture Partner For $1.24 Bln
(RTTNews) - Phillips 66 (PSX) said that its subsidiary, Phillips 66 Limited, has agreed to sell its 49 percent non-operated equity interest in Coop Mineraloel AG to its Swiss joint venture partner. It will receive cash of 1.06 billion Swiss francs or about $1.24 billion consisting of a 1 billion Swiss franc sales price or about $1.17 billion and an assumed dividend of 60 million Swiss francs or about $70 million for financial year 2024 to be paid at or prior to closing. The sales price is subject to adjustment based on the amount of the dividend.
Coop Mineraloel operates 324 retail sites and petrol stations across Switzerland.
Phillips 66 noted that proceeds from the sale will support the strategic priorities of the company, including returns to shareholders.
The transaction is subject to approval by the Swiss Competition Commission. It is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Phillips 66mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Phillips 66mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Phillips 66
|121,78
|0,40%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX zum Handelsende etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne einheitliche Richtung
Der heimische Markt notierte zur Wochenmitte im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gab leicht nach. Die US-Börsen legten am Mittwoch zu. An den Märkten in Fernost zeigten sich am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Tendenzen.