PhireLink deploys Adtran’s fiber access solution to bridge Louisiana’s digital divide

Adtran today announced that PhireLink has deployed its open and intelligent fiber access technology to bring high-quality broadband to some of Louisiana’s most underserved rural communities. The deployment features Adtran’s Mosaic One software-as-a-service and its Intellifi® connected home solution to support a robust end-user experience. Using Adtran’s AI-driven platform, PhireLink is rapidly scaling a highly efficient, future-facing network capable of delivering critical public services, such as remote learning and telemedicine, and stimulating economic growth across the region.

"We selected ADTRAN for its open, scalable technology. Our new solution helps us bring dependable, high-speed broadband to more rural communities across Louisiana,” said Glen F. Post, III, CEO of PhireLink. "Working in close collaboration with Adtran’s team, we are not just constructing a network. We’re taking a crucial step towards bridging the digital divide, providing the broadband access needed to invigorate local economies and drive sustained improvements in quality of life.”

Mosaic One empowers PhireLink to enhance operational efficiency, minimize the need for on-site visits, and effectively engage with communities by utilizing materials tailored to local market needs. The end-to-end Combo PON solution also features Adtran’s scalable 10Gbit/s optical line terminal and its SDX 600 Series optical network terminals. What’s more, Adtran’s connected home solution, Intellifi®, is being harnessed in combination with Adtran’s SDG 800 Series Wi-Fi 6 gateways to provide a comprehensive in-home Wi-Fi experience. PhireLink’s customer service representatives can use the platform to resolve connectivity issues remotely, further streamlining operations and ensuring an exceptional customer experience.

"Bridging the digital divide isn’t just a case of deploying the latest and greatest hardware and software. You also need to work closely with clients to overcome challenges unique to each deployment. This is where Adtran excels. We listen to what our clients need and respond with tailored solutions that get the best out of our innovation and give subscribers a great user experience,” commented John Scherzinger, GM of Americas sales at Adtran. "Working closely with PhireLink, we’ve ensured more people in the Slidell area have access to fast and reliable fiber-based internet. But it doesn’t end there. Our Intellifi® cloud-managed Wi-Fi platform enables subscribers to gain better control, personalize and secure their Wi-Fi networks.”

