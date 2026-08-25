Phoenix Financial H1 Comprehensive Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Phoenix Financial (PHOE.TA) reported comprehensive income of NIS 1.574 billion, or approximately NIS 6.3 per share, in the first half of 2026 compared with NIS 1.50 billion, last year. Core income increased by 10% to NIS 1.45 billion in the first half of 2026, excluding items. This compares to NIS 1.32 billion in the same period in 2025.

Comprehensive income was NIS 872 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared with NIS 928 million, last year. Core income totaled NIS 743 million in the second quarter, compared with NIS 692 million, last year.

The company reported accelerated growth in asset management activities - core income totaled NIS 579 million in the first half of 2026 and NIS 328 million in the second quarter of 2026, increasing by 36% and 48%, respectively, compared to the corresponding periods last year.

At last close on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Phoenix Financial shares were trading at 17,950.00 Israeli Agora.

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