Pinterest Aktie
WKN DE: A2PGMG / ISIN: US72352L1061
10.11.2025 15:17:00
Pinterest Shares Plummet. Should Investors Buy the Stock on the Dip or Stay Away?
Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares plunged after the online vision board operator's third-quarter earnings results missed analyst estimates and the company issued cautious guidance as a result of tariffs. Let's take a closer look at Pinterest's results to see if this dip is a buying opportunity.Pinterest has embraced artificial intelligence (AI) to make its platform more attractive to both users and advertisers, and for the most part, that continues to be a driving theme. However, tariffs affected the ad spending of large U.S. retailers, especially in categories like home furnishings, which affected its Q3 results. It expects to continue to see a moderate pullback in ad spending from U.S. retailers moving forward.However, behind the numbers, the company continues to make good progress. It saw a 44% increase in the quarter in visual searches that were powered by its proprietary multimodal large language model (LLM). Meanwhile, it is testing a new voice-activated conversational Pinterest AI assistant in the U.S. to help users better discover products, with queries such as "What outfits might match this theme?"Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
