Piper Sandler Bolsters Fixed Income Team with the Addition of Ryan Hallam

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the hiring of Ryan Hallam as a managing director and co-head of high-yield trading on the fixed income team. Hallam will be responsible for high-yield municipal sales and trading with a focus on large institutional accounts.

"We are excited to welcome Ryan to the Piper Sandler platform. As we look to grow our market share in the municipal industry, Ryan’s tremendous experience and strong relationships will enhance our capabilities and make us much more well-rounded. He will immediately expand our coverage of institutional accounts, which is highly complementary to our public finance efforts,” said Jon Allen, head of fixed income trading and risk at Piper Sandler.

Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Hallam spent 28 years at Citigroup Inc., most recently as a managing director and head of municipal sales, where he was one of the top-producing municipal salespeople. Before that, Hallam was the head of municipal derivative sales at Citi, where he executed and structured derivative products that included tender option bond trusts, municipal rate locks, interest rate swaps and municipal credit default swaps. Hallam graduated from the State University of New York at Geneseo with a bachelor’s degree in finance and is also a CFA charter holder.

"We look forward to the positive impact Ryan will bring to the fixed income group. His expertise and deep product knowledge will strengthen our municipal team as we continue to build and expand our coverage across municipals,” said Kyle Javes, head of underwriting and specialty finance at Piper Sandler.

