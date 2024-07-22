Piper Sandler Companies to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on August 2, 2024

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, will release its second quarter 2024 financial results prior to the opening of the market on Friday, August 2, 2024. The earnings release will be available at the company’s website at pipersandler.com/earnings.

Chad Abraham, chairman and chief executive officer; Deb Schoneman, president; and Kate Clune, chief financial officer, will host a related conference call at 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. CT) that same day to review the financial results. There will be a question and answer session following the review.

Investors and analysts may participate in the live conference call by dialing 888 394-8218 (in the U.S.) or +1 773 305-6853 (outside the U.S.) and passcode 4728851. Please dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the call time.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through the company’s website at pipersandler.com/earnings. A replay of the conference call will be available after the event through the same link.

Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference call to Piper Sandler Investor Relations, via email, at investorrelations@psc.com.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

