17.10.2024 14:00:00

Piper Sandler Companies to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on October 25, 2024

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, will release its third quarter 2024 financial results prior to the opening of the market on Friday, October 25, 2024. The earnings release will be available at the company’s website at pipersandler.com/earnings.

Chad Abraham, chairman and chief executive officer; Deb Schoneman, president; and Kate Clune, chief financial officer, will host a related conference call at 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. CT) that same day to review the financial results. There will be a question and answer session following the review.

Investors and analysts may participate in the live conference call by dialing 888 204-4368 (in the U.S.) or +1 773 305-6853 (outside the U.S.) and passcode 2158059. Please dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the call time.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through the company’s website at pipersandler.com/earnings. A replay of the conference call will be available after the event through the same link.

Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference call to Piper Sandler Investor Relations, via email, at investorrelations@psc.com.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; in the EU through Aviditi Capital Advisors Europe GmbH, authorized and regulated by BaFin as a tied agent of AHP Capital Management GmbH; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

© 2024. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Piper Jaffray Companiesmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Piper Jaffray Companiesmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Piper Jaffray Companies 280,00 0,00% Piper Jaffray Companies

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher - Hang Seng legt zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt höher notiert. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag in Grün.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen