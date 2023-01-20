Jetzt Portfolio mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln bei BISON.-w-
20.01.2023 14:00:00

Piper Sandler Companies to Hold Management Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results prior to the opening of the market on Friday, February 3, 2023. The earnings release will be available at the company’s website at pipersandler.com/earnings.

The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. CT) that same day to discuss the financial results. Chad Abraham, chairman and chief executive officer; Deb Schoneman, president; and Tim Carter, chief financial officer, will host the call.

Participants can access the call by dialing 888-394-8218 (in the U.S.) or +1 773 305-6853 (outside the U.S.) and passcode number 5962407. Callers should dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the call time. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast through the company’s website at pipersandler.com/earnings. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately three hours after the event through the same link.

Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference call to Piper Sandler Investor Relations, via email, at investorrelations@psc.com.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

© 2023 Piper Sandler Companies. Since 1895. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

