Piper Sandler Grows Equity Sales and Trading Team with Additions of Rich Steiner and Ashley Teti

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), is pleased to announce the hiring of Rich Steiner as managing director and head of global market structure and algorithmic trading strategies. In addition, Ashley Teti joins the firm as a director in equity algorithmic sales. Steiner will be based in Atlanta and Teti will be located in New York.

"With a wealth of experience in the financial services industry, Rich and Ashley bring a track record of leadership and a commitment to fostering transparent and efficient markets. They have consistently showcased their ability to navigate the complexities of the financial landscape and offer trusted advice to major market participants. Their deep industry knowledge and commitment to market integrity make them a wonderful addition to our team. We are thrilled to welcome Rich and Ashley to Piper Sandler,” said Lance Lonergan, head of global equity execution at Piper Sandler.

Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Steiner worked for Royal Bank of Canada for 14 years in various equity roles. Most recently, he served as head of global market structure, responsible for managing the global franchise and optimizing the trading platform. Prior to RBC, he spent three years at BNP Paribas as head of product development, algorithmic sales and global execution services.

Teti was previously with RBC in cross-asset electronic sales where she focused on increasing client adoption of electronic capabilities across equities, foreign exchange markets, futures and rates. Prior to RBC, she was a sales director at OpenFin, a financial software development organization. Prior to that, she was in sales and trading at Liquidnet, a global institutional investment network.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

