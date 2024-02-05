Piper Sandler Strengthens Equity Capital Markets Team with the Addition of Paul Robinson

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Paul Robinson as a managing director and head of equity-linked capital markets. He will be based in New York and report to Dave Stadinski and Chad Huber, global co-heads of equity capital markets at Piper Sandler. Robinson will lead the convertible origination business and be responsible for the structuring and execution of all convertible and other corporate equity-linked transactions.

"Paul has a depth of knowledge and expertise that is highly sought after in the equity-linked capital markets. His experience coupled with the strong relationships he has developed over the past 18 years, will enhance our ability to deliver thoughtful advice and execution to meet our clients’ needs. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Paul to the team,” said Stadinski.

Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Robinson served as head of equity-linked origination at Nomura Securities International, Inc. His responsibilities included convertible financing, structured share repurchases, equity derivatives and margin loans. Before Nomura, he spent 16 years at Barclays where he covered multiple sectors and products in the equity-linked and hybrid solutions group and served as head of equity-linked structuring and execution. Prior to joining the investment banking industry, he worked at the law firm Davis Polk and Wardwell for seven years specializing in convertible financing and equity derivatives. Robinson graduated from Claremont McKenna College with a bachelor’s degree in economics and government and received his Juris doctorate from Yale Law School.

"I have long admired the equity capital markets team at Piper Sandler and am thrilled to be working with such a high caliber group of professionals. I’m looking forward joining the firm and leveraging its industry leading groups to help grow the equity-linked securities business,” said Robinson.

