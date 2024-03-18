Piper Sandler Strengthens Healthcare Equity Research Team with the Addition of Biren Amin

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Biren Amin as a managing director and senior research analyst to the healthcare equity research team. Amin’s coverage will focus on biotechnology companies.

"We are excited to welcome Biren to the equity research team. His well-respected and recognized biotechnology research experience, along with public and private company CFO experience, will expand and strengthen our industry leading platform of biopharma equity research. We look forward to the value Biren will bring to the firm as we can continue providing clients with actionable and insightful research,” said Michael Cox, co-head of global equities at Piper Sandler.

Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Amin served as the chief financial officer and chief strategy officer at Pyramid Biosciences, a private biotechnology company, where he was responsible for investor relations, capital raising and leading business development activities including monitoring key competitors for therapeutics targeting solid tumors. Before Pyramid Biosciences, Amin served as the chief financial officer at Immuneering Corporation, a public clinical-stage oncology company. He previously spent 10 years at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. covering small and mid-cap biotechnology companies focused on oncology, central nervous system disorders, ophthalmology and rare diseases. Prior to Jefferies Financial Group Inc., Amin spent seven years in various equity research roles covering the biotechnology sector. Amin graduated from University of the Sciences with a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy. He received his master’s degree from Long Island University and his Master of Business Administration degree from the Leonard Stern School of New York University.

