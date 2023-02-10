|
10.02.2023 16:00:00
Plug Women Engineers Lead Green Hydrogen Economy
On International Day of Women and Girls in Science on Feb. 11, we celebrate the many women driving the hydrogen economy and the larger science industry.Robin Willick said she grew up in a family that loved to create so it made sense that her family-inspired love for innovations would lead her to science. Today, Willick is a controls engineer for Plug’s high-power stationary team.“I love the creativity required to dream what’s possible, and the science of determining the best solution,” Willick said. “There’s a misconception that STEM and the arts are at odds, but I disagree. Engineering is not just about solutions that are practical — it is both possible and valuable for the things that we create to be beautiful as well as innovative and functional.”On International Day of Women and Girls in Science on Feb. 11, Plug celebrates Willick and the hundreds of other women who are building the green hydrogen economy at Plug.“I joined Plug because I believe the company operates in line with my own values,” Willick said.“The products that we are developing to bring our vision to life are transformative to the energy industry. In Stationary Power, we are building an entirely new line of products that will allow companies to reach their zero emission goals. That’s incredible.”Hannah Baldwin, an electrical engineer for the high-power stationary team, echoed Willick’s sentiments about Plug. She said she joined the company more than a year ago to make a lasting impact on the world.“I wanted to be a part of a company that was not only interesting from an engineering standpoint but that also aimed to make a positive impact on the world,” Baldwin said.For anyone, especially women, looking into joining the STEM industry, Baldwin encourages them to ask questions.“Be curious about everything you are working on and ask questions whenever you can, the more questions you ask the more you will learn,” she said.Willick encourages others to take advantage of all opportunities.“There is an entire world out there to explore. Take advantage of opportunities to learn from others and invest in yourself. And always, always trust your gut.”Ready to take advantage of the opportunities at Plug? Check out Plug’s Careers Page here.The post Plug Women Engineers Lead Green Hydrogen Economy first appeared on Plug Power.The post Plug Women Engineers Lead Green Hydrogen Economy appeared first on Plug Power.
