Polaris Aktie
WKN: 893819 / ISIN: US7310681025
|
27.01.2026 12:31:55
Polaris Industries Q4 Results Top Estimates
(RTTNews) - Automotive manufacturer Polaris Industries, Inc. (PII) reported Tuesday a net loss attributable to Polaris for the fourth quarter of $303.6 million or $5.34 per share, compared to net income of $10.6 million or $0.19 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.08 per share, compared to $0.92 per share in the year-ago quarter.
On average, 13 analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Sales for the quarter grew to $1.92 billion from $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected sales of $1.82 billion for the quarter.
In Tuesday's pre-market trading, PII is trading at $68.81, down $0.30 or 0.43 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Polaris
|
26.01.26
|Ausblick: Polaris stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Polaris zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.25
|Ausblick: Polaris präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
13.10.25