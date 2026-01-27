Polaris Aktie

Polaris für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 893819 / ISIN: US7310681025

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.01.2026 12:31:55

Polaris Industries Q4 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Automotive manufacturer Polaris Industries, Inc. (PII) reported Tuesday a net loss attributable to Polaris for the fourth quarter of $303.6 million or $5.34 per share, compared to net income of $10.6 million or $0.19 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.08 per share, compared to $0.92 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 13 analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the quarter grew to $1.92 billion from $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected sales of $1.82 billion for the quarter.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, PII is trading at $68.81, down $0.30 or 0.43 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Polaris

mehr Nachrichten