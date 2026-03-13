Pony.ai Expands Robotaxi Access Through Tencent Mobility Service Integration

(RTTNews) - Pony.ai announced expanded access to its robotaxi ride-hailing service via integration into Tencent Mobility Service. Users in designated areas of Guangzhou can now book fully driverless rides directly through Tencent's WeChat "Mobility Services" portal. By entering pickup and drop-off locations, users can opt for an autonomous ride if the route falls within Pony.ai's service coverage.

With WeChat's user base exceeding one billion, this integration significantly broadens Pony.ai's reach. Previously, users accessed the service through Pony.ai's own Mini Program, and the company expects to extend availability to Tencent Maps in the near future.

The rollout builds on Pony.ai's broader collaboration with Tencent Cloud, which spans cloud computing, mapping, smart cabin, virtual simulation, and AI. By leveraging Tencent's platform reach and technical infrastructure, Pony.ai aims to enhance service accessibility while ensuring stable and scalable operations for its autonomous fleet.

Since 2025, Pony.ai has accelerated the commercialization of its robotaxi business. Its total robotaxi fleet has already surpassed 1,159 vehicles and is expected to expand to more than 3,000 units by the end of 2026.