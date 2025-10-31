Portland General Electric Aktie
WKN DE: A0JK32 / ISIN: US7365088472
|
31.10.2025 10:19:50
Portland General Electric Company Bottom Line Rises In Q3, But Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $103 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $94 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $952 million from $929 million last year.
Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $103 Mln. vs. $94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.94 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $952 Mln vs. $929 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.13 - $3.33
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Portland General Electric Comehr Nachrichten
|
30.10.25
|Ausblick: Portland General Electric mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
24.07.25
|Ausblick: Portland General Electric öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Portland General Electric präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)