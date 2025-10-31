Portland General Electric Aktie

Portland General Electric für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0JK32 / ISIN: US7365088472

31.10.2025 10:19:50

Portland General Electric Company Bottom Line Rises In Q3, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $103 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $94 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $952 million from $929 million last year.

Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $103 Mln. vs. $94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.94 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $952 Mln vs. $929 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.13 - $3.33

