Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
13.11.2025 21:00:00
Prediction: 1 Stock That Will Be Worth More Than Palantir by the End of 2025
Palantir Technologies has delivered outstanding gains of 135% to investors in 2025 as of this writing, but it looks like the company's valuation is going to weigh on its stock price. This explains why the stock fell 8% despite reporting strong third-quarter results that beat expectations.The artificial intelligence (AI) software specialist even raised its full-year guidance, but that wasn't enough to boost investor confidence. It is easy to see why: Palantir is trading at a whopping 116 times sales and 189 times forward earnings.It may eventually justify those expensive multiples thanks to a rapidly growing revenue pipeline and the huge opportunity available in the AI software space, but it looks like the stock may remain under pressure in the near term due to the valuation. This is why there is a good chance of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) overtaking Palantir's valuation by the end of the year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
