:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
22.01.2026 16:30:00
Prediction: 2 Stocks That'll Be Worth More Than Amazon 3 Years From Now
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the fifth-largest company in the world with a market share of $2.55 trillion. The tech giant reached this position thanks to its dominant stature in the e-commerce and cloud computing markets.However, Amazon's already huge market cap helps explain why it isn't growing at eye-popping rates anymore. The company's 2025 revenue is expected to jump 12% to $715 billion when it reports earnings on Feb. 5. Analysts predict a slightly slower top-line increase of 11% in 2026. A similar pattern is expected in the company's bottom line as well, with analysts expecting an 11% increase in Amazon's earnings in 2026 after a robust jump of 28% in 2025.This slow but steady growth explains why Amazon stock hasn't been a great investment over the past year, rising just 6% compared to the 16% appreciation in the S&P 500 index during the same period. On the other hand, the two companies trailing Amazon on the market-cap list -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) -- are growing much faster and have posted impressive gains in the past year.
