AWS Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2APUD / ISIN: JP3160910000
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29.07.2026 13:11:00
Prediction: Amazon's Earnings Report Shows That AWS Growth Accelerates
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is set to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday, July 30, and expectations are high, especially for the AWS cloud services business. For example, analysts at Bank of America recently raised their AWS growth forecast to 33% year-over-year, specifically calling out demand from Anthropic and OpenAI workloads.This would be a significant acceleration from the 28% growth rate the commerce and tech giant reported in the first quarter and would likely be taken as a positive sign by investors. But I'm going to make the bold prediction that even these lofty expectations aren't enough -- in fact, I predict that AWS revenue growth could come in at 35% or more.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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