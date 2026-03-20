Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
|
20.03.2026 17:06:00
Prediction: Broadcom Stock Will Trade at This Price in 2030
Investing in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks has been a profitable move in recent years, which isn't surprising, as companies are spending massive amounts of money on this technology to unlock the productivity gains that it is expected to deliver.Market research firm IDC anticipates that AI will contribute a whopping $22.3 trillion to the global economy by 2030, generating $4.90 in value for every $1 spent on AI services and solutions. Forecasts like that explain why huge investments in AI infrastructure are expected to continue through the end of the decade, at least. Nvidia, for instance, estimates AI data center capital expenditures will be in the $3 trillion to $4 trillion range in 2030.According to a study from McKinsey, about 60% of AI infrastructure spending is allocated to chips and other computing hardware, so there's a good chance that chipmaker Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) will experience remarkable growth -- and help its shareholders grow their fortunes -- over the next five years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Broadcom Corp.
Analysen zu Broadcom Corp.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen zum Wochenschluss auf Talfahrt -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus - Nikkei im Feiertag
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben vor dem Wochenende spürbar nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich ebenso mit Abschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost gingen mit Verlusten in den Feierabend.