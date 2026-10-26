Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073

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26.10.2026 11:06:00

Prediction: Broadcom Will Be a $4.5 Trillion Company by 2030

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is one of the most important companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure space, designing custom processors and networking components for major hyperscalers and pure-play AI companies.

The company's growth trajectory has improved remarkably in recent years, and its strong financial performance has been handsomely rewarded on the stock market. Broadcom stock has appreciated 265% over the past three years, outpacing the 222% jump in the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index. This impressive rally has made Broadcom one of the world's largest companies.

Broadcom currently has a market cap of just over $1.5 trillion, making it the 10th-largest company globally. However, I won't be surprised to see Broadcom becoming significantly larger by the end of the decade. Let's look at the reasons why this semiconductor stock could triple from current levels and achieve a $4.5 trillion market cap by 2030.

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