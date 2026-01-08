:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
08.01.2026 10:45:00
Prediction: Dogecoin Will Be Worth This Much by Year-End 2026
After beginning 2025 on a sizzling note, the price of fan-favorite crypto Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) completely cratered after a huge sell-off in the first quarter last year. All told, Dogecoin lost roughly 60% of its value last year.The question some investors may be asking now is whether a bounce back could be in store given Dogecoin's prolonged sell-off.Let's dive into why the cryptocurrency market could rally in 2026. From there, I'll outline where I think meaningful capital will flow and assess whether Dogecoin could be back on the upswing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!