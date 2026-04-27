IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
27.04.2026 22:36:00
Prediction: IonQ Will 10X by 2035
Predicting that any stock will rise tenfold in any time frame is a bold call. Some high-growth investors are looking for stocks that can 10x in 10 years, which would be an incredible return. I think that IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) may be one such stock.Image source: The Motley Fool.Useful quantum computing is already at our doorstep. Several companies are already using early-stage quantum computers for certain tasks. What's keeping quantum computing from going mainstream is accuracy. Quantum computers today are vastly less accurate than traditional computers, and separating noise from actual results isn't easy. However, IonQ has the world's leading quantum technology and boasts a world-record-holding 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity. This means IonQ's technology makes about one error out of every 10,000 operations when a calculation is required to pass through two logic gates. Most quantum computing companies are struggling to achieve 99.9% accuracy at scale, so IonQ is well in front. While even 99.99% fidelity is far from the levels needed to make this technology ready for the mainstream, if IonQ can maintain its lead as the race progresses, this could give it a shot at capturing a large piece of the market. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IonQ
|
26.02.26
|IonQ-Aktie deutlich fester: Quantencomputing-Spezialist wächst dynamisch und übertrifft Markterwartungen (finanzen.at)
|
25.02.26
|Ausblick: IonQ zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.11.25
|IonQ-Aktie gewinnt: Quantencomputing-Spezialist überzeugt mit kräftigem Umsatzwachstum (finanzen.at)