Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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26.07.2026 07:15:00
Prediction: Micron Stock Will Return to All-Time Highs Soon
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has had a great year, with its shares rising about 217% so far. However, following a sell-off in early July, they are still down 25% from an all-time high set in late June.A midyear sell-off like this shouldn't come as a surprise to investors since many of them wanted to lock in some profits. That's shortsighted thinking, though; the tailwinds that pushed Micron higher in the first part of the year are still there, and I wouldn't be surprised if the stock sets a new all-time high within the next few months. But how high can it rise? Let's take a look.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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