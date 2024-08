Prediction: Nvidia Will Beat Wall Street's Earnings Estimate by 10% or More on Wednesday

Artificial intelligence (AI) giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is slated to report its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended July 28, 2024) on Wednesday, Aug. 28, after the market close.Nvidia's upcoming earnings release is widely considered the most anticipated of this quarterly earnings season. That's because the company is viewed as a bellwether, or indicator, for the AI space and the overall market.Nvidia dominates the rapidly growing AI chip market. If it delivers stronger-than-expected results -- particularly in its AI-driven data center business -- that suggests the broad AI market is probably more robust than widely believed.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool