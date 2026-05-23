Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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23.05.2026 19:29:36
Prediction: Quantum Computing Is 2026's Most Underrated Tech Trend
Quantum computing is often considered a speculative field, since those systems are still primarily used for niche government and research projects rather than mainstream computing applications. Quantum systems are much more powerful than classical computers, but they're also bigger, pricier, consume more power, and make more mistakes.But from 2025 to 2030, Grand View Research expects the global quantum computing market to expand at a 20.5% CAGR as smaller, more scalable, and more accurate systems hit the market. They could also be deployed for a broader range of purposes, including processing AI tasks, streamlining supply chains, developing new drugs, and strengthening cybersecurity services.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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