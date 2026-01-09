QuantumScape Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A2QJX9 / ISIN: US74767V1098
09.01.2026 22:00:00
Prediction: QuantumScape Could Jump 45 Percent in 2026
QuantumScape (NASDAQ: QS) is making progress toward commercialization after announcing a new top ten automaker partnership and expanding its work with Volkswagen and Corning. If the company executes successfully and solid-state battery demand accelerates, QuantumScape could unlock meaningful upside over the next several years.Stock prices used were the market prices of Dec. 29, 2025. The video was published on Dec. 31, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
