QuantumScape Corporation Aktie

QuantumScape Corporation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QJX9 / ISIN: US74767V1098

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.01.2026 22:00:00

Prediction: QuantumScape Could Jump 45 Percent in 2026

QuantumScape (NASDAQ: QS) is making progress toward commercialization after announcing a new top ten automaker partnership and expanding its work with Volkswagen and Corning. If the company executes successfully and solid-state battery demand accelerates, QuantumScape could unlock meaningful upside over the next several years.Stock prices used were the market prices of Dec. 29, 2025. The video was published on Dec. 31, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu QuantumScape Corporation

mehr Nachrichten